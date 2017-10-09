As Marvin Gay would’ve said, “What’s going on?”

I love the old seventies song by Marvin Gay entitled What’s Going On. That’s the question I have been asking myself since the Colin Kaepernick-NFL- National Anthem debacle began.

This week we hear that Kaepernick will stand for the Anthem “If given the chance,” Hint..Hint..Surely some NFL team will allow Kaepernick the human hot potato to come play ball. Had he focused on that and not holding people captive with his display of “free speech” by taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest what? It seemed to change from time to time.

I heard it through the Grapevine that Kaepernick only did it to appease his girlfriend. Whatever the reason he has awakened a sleeping giant and a huge knee-jerk reaction from conservatives. I suspect Kaepernick will be in another line of work next season as he will probably not be signed again. But who knows? Lightning might strike.

Just when you think it’s over, ESPN suspended this week for the second time Sports Center co-host Jemile Hill for her tweet that fans should boycott Jerry Jone’s Dallas Cowboy’s advertisers for his stance on the Kaepernick/Anthem issue.

Trump supporters are saying Ain’t No Mountain High Enough as they are standing steadfast in a proposed NFL boycott. Every Trump supporter I talk with claims they will never watch another NFL game. I can’t help but believe them as they speak with such conviction and gravity on the issue.

Vice-President Pence walked out of a game on Sunday due to the players taking a knee. It seems the more the players protest the more popular Trump becomes.

There just seems to be a lot of confusion on this issue. It all depends on who you ask. Some say Kaepernick and the players are in the right and some say it’s patriotic blasphemy.

At the end of the day, I wonder what kind of example these players that take a knee are setting for the youth of the country.

See You Next Week

Jeff Roland is the Publisher of ShoalsInsider.com. For questions or comments email news@shoalsinsider.com