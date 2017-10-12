NW-SCC to offer FREE job readiness workshops prior to job fair

MUSCLE SHOALS, ALA. — Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will offer FREE job readiness workshops Tuesday, October 17th, and Wednesday, October 18th, prior to the beginning of the Northwest Alabama Job Fair each day on the Shoals campus.

The job readiness workshops will be held in building 115 on the Shoals campus from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17th, and 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18th.

The Tuesday, October 17th, workshop will feature 5 Ways to Impress an Employer and a Local Employer Panel Discussion. The workshop will help job seekers learn how to stand out to potential employers and hear firsthand from local employers regarding the do’s and don’ts of the workplace. Presenters for the workshop will be Jennifer Smith, Co-owner of David Christopher’s; Clayton Wood, District Manager of Social Security Administration in Decatur, Ala.; and Alana Parker, Education and Training Director for First Metro Bank.

The Wednesday, October 18th, workshop will focus on the topic of job seekers disclosing disabilities to employers. The workshop will help inform job seekers on the disclosure of a disability and how it can be a decision that takes thought and practice. Participants will learn the appropriate methods of disclosure and resources that are available to them. This workshop is open for all individuals. The presenters for the workshop will be Nick Conway, Business Relations Consultant for the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services.

NW-SCC will host the Northwest Alabama Job Fair Tuesday, October 17, from 4 – 8 p.m. and Wednesday, October 18, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Patriot Center (gym) on the Shoals campus. Online pre-registration for job seekers is available at www.nwscc.edu.

The Northwest Alabama Job Fair is a joint partnership between AIDT, Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, NW-SCC, Shoals Career Center and the Shoals Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on the job fair, please visit https://www.nwscc.edu/your-path-starts-here/special-programs/northwest-alabama-job-fair.