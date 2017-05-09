NW-SCC to hold annual commencement Thursday, May 11th

FLORENCE, ALA. – Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will hold its 2017 commencement exercises Thursday, May 11, 2017, at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum. Approximately 240 graduates will participate from the Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses.

Ceremonies will take place in the following order:

Nurse Pinning Ceremony (ADN) 4:00 p.m. Woodmont Baptist Church; Florence, Ala.

NW-SCC Commencement 7:00 p.m. Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum; Florence, Ala.

Dr. Glenda Colagross, Interim President, Southern Union State Community College, will provide the keynote address to NW-SCC graduates. She has served as Interim President of Southern Union State Community College since August of 2013. Colagross came to Southern Union from NW-SCC, where she serves as Vice President.

Throughout her professional career, she has received such distinctions and honors as being elected to the Board of Trustees for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in 2013, serving as president of the Alabama Community College System’s (ACCS) Instructional Officers Association, being recognized as instructional officer of the year, and playing an instrumental role in the implementation of reverse transfer agreements throughout the state. These agreements between universities and community colleges allow students to apply credits earned at a four-year institution back to the community college in order to receive an associate degree.

Colagross’ educational background includes Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees from the University of North Alabama; and a doctorate in Higher Education Administration from The University of Alabama.

Approximately 750 students have completed requirements for graduation during the 2016 summer, 2016 fall and 2017 spring semesters.