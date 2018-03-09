NW-SCC Phi Theta Kappa Receives 17 Alabama Regional Awards

MUSCLE SHOALS & PHIL CAMPBELL, ALA. — Northwest-Shoals Community College’s (NW-SCC) Phil Campbell Campus (Alpha Zeta Iota chapter) and Shoals Campus (Alpha Sigma Beta chapter) recently received 17 awards at the 2018 Phi Theta Kappa Alabama Regional Convention at Enterprise State Community College in Enterprise, Ala.

The Phil Campbell and Shoals Campus Chapter was recognized with the following awards:

Shoals Campus

Competitive Edge Award

Distinguished Administrator Award – Crystal Reed

Distinguished Chapter Advisor(s) Award – Jacque Jefferys and Desiree South

Distinguished Chapter Advisor Team Award – Jacque Jefferys and Desiree South

Distinguished Chapter Member Award – Cyntonia Carroll

Distinguished Chapter Officer – Tuesday Richey

Five-Star Chapter Award

Reach Award (for increasing membership)

Phil Campbell Campus

Continued Excellence Award

Distinguished Chapter Officer Team Award

Distinguished Honors in Action Project Award

Distinguished Honors in Action Theme Award

Distinguished Chapter Member Award – Leah Gunderman

First Alternate, Most Distinguished Chapter Award

Five-Star Competitive Edge Chapter Officer Awards

Five-Star Chapter Award

Reach Award (for increasing membership)

Phil Campbell Campus Officers are: Shirley Acosta (of Haleyville, Ala.), Lauren Belcher (of Lynn, Ala.), Josh Pinkard (of Russellville, Ala.), and Luke Stanford (of Vina, Ala.). Advisors for the Phil Campbell (Alpha Zeta Iota) chapter are Pam Peters and Rachel Trapp. Melissa Harris, a Phil Campbell chapter member, was selected as the new Alabama Regional Officer for District 1.

Shoals Campus Officers are: David Lugo-Barrera (of Russellville, Ala.), Emma Bratton (of Tuscumbia, Ala.), Diane Peeples (of Muscle Shoals, Ala.), and Tuesday Richey (of Sheffield, Ala.). Advisors for the Shoals chapter are Desiree South and Jacque Jefferys.

Both chapters will attend the Phi Theta Kappa International Convention April 19-21, in Kansas City, Mo.

Phi Theta Kappa, the International Honor Society of the Two-Year College, has recognized academic excellence in the two-year college since 1918.