NW-SCC helped Franks find her path to Pharmacy School

PHIL CAMPBELL — As Valedictorian of her senior class, MaKayla Franks knew she wanted to be a pharmacist and had several college scholarship opportunities. However, one college was at the top of her list when she finished her research, Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC).

NW-SCC sophomore, MaKayla Franks, found out last week her dreams were one step closer to becoming a reality when she received her acceptance letter into the McWhorter School of Pharmacy at Samford University.

Franks knew her freshman year at Tharptown High School she wanted to be a pharmacist. “There are so many different opportunities as a pharmacist, such as community or institutional pharmacy, that allow one to have hands-on experiences that go far beyond filling prescriptions,” said Franks.

According to Franks, NW-SCC offered several opportunities that were important to her when she was selecting a college. “Northwest-Shoals always seemed to be at the top of my list,” stated Franks. “I was instantly attracted to NW-SCC due to many factors including the smaller class size, the accessibility of classes due to two campuses, and the many scholarship opportunities.”

Franks says the part of NW-SCC that was most important to her and what really separates NW-SCC from other schools is the relationships the College provides. “When I say NW-SCC is my second home I mean it,” said Franks. “I have met amazing people here that have welcomed me with open arms. I will always have a network of friends and mentors that I can call on at any time.”

As a student at the NW-SCC Phil Campbell Campus, Franks has represented the College as an ambassador. As an ambassador, Franks said she obtained some of her most valuable skills. “As an ambassador, I have enhanced my leadership and organizational skills which I feel are key factors to succeed in not only Pharmacy School but in any career field,” said Franks.

After graduating from pharmacy school, Franks would like to return to Franklin County and give back to the community. She would like to eventually own her own pharmacy.

Regardless of the direction her pharmacy profession will be sure to take her, Franks will always be grateful for how NW-SCC helped her. “I have been blessed to attend Northwest-Shoals Community College, and I am forever grateful for my family here,” said Franks.