SUSPECTED CHILD RAPIST CAPTURED IN SCOTTSBORO

SCOTTSBORO-Authorities have confirmed the arrest and capture of suspected child rapist Simon Dean Porter.

Porter was wanted by police in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee in connection with the rape of a 16-month-old baby boy.

Scottsboro police tell ShoalsInsider.com they received a call of someone matching Porter’s description walking along Highway 79 in Scottsboro.

The child victim is recovering at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

Porter will be transferred from the Scottsboro City Jail to the Jackson County Jail to await extradition to Lawrenceburg.

No bond if any has been set until Porter is extradited to Lawrenceburg.

More details as they become available.

By Jeff Roland

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed