Suspected car thief caught in the act

FLORENCE–A Nevada woman was almost left stranded in the Shoals area without a car, but thanks to authorities she had her car back within hours.According to Florence police, Joey Lance Brewer, 32, has been arrested for Theft of Property 1st degree after Muscle Shoals Police stopped him in a stolen vehicle.

Florence police responded to Budget Inn on Florence Blvd concerning a theft of a vehicle. The victim, Laura Nayeli from Nevada, stated that some took her vehicle that was parked in the parking lot.

Around 12:15 Monday morning, Muscle Shoals Police stopped the stolen vehicle in their city.

Brewer is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on a $5,000.00 bond.

Shoals Insider