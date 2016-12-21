Walmart pulls some “Black Lives Matter” shirts after police group protest

Walmart has agreed to stop selling some of the “Black Lives Matter” shirts after protests from the national police organization, the Fraternal Order of Police. The FOP filed a letter of complaint with the national retailer.

The specific shirts that raised the controversy say “Bulletproof” in large letters with “Black Lives Matter” written underneath.

FOP president Chuck Canterbury wrote earlier in the week to Walmart CEO C. Douglas McMillon stating the Walmart website was selling clothes that were offensive to law enforcement personnel.

Walmart pulled the shirts that said “Bulletproof” but will continue selling other Black Lives Matter merchandise.

The company sells “Blue Lives Matter” merchandise.

Walmart in an effort to remain politically correct has banned the sale of any merchandise displaying the confederate flag.