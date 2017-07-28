Trump fires Priebus hires general to manage staff

WASHINGTON, D.C.-President Donald J. Trump just announced by way of Twitter that he is replacing Chief of Staff Reince Priebus with a general.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration,” said Trump.

Trump gave no reason for the termination or change but did thank Priebus for his service, “I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him.”