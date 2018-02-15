The face of the gunman in Valentine’s Day Massacre at Florida High School

PARKLAND, Fla.–Authorities have released the picture of the gunman in yesterday’s Valentine’s Day High School shooting. His name is Nikolas Jacob Cruz. He stands accused of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

According to media reports, Cruz lived with some family friends and kept his AR-15 locked up at the house. But he reportedly kept the key in his pocket. Cruz had reportedly been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year as a behavior problem.