Star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ sitcom dies at 75

HOLLYWOOD– Penny Marshall, the star of the 70’s sitcom ‘Laverne & Shirley’ has died.

According to media reports, Marshall, 75, died from complications from diabetes at her home in Hollywood Hills on Monday night.

The family issued a statement. “Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall, Penny was a girl from the Bronx who came out West, put a cursive ‘L’ on her sweater and transformed herself into a Hollywood success story. We hope her life continues to inspire others.”

Marshall played Laverne DeFazio opposite co-star Cindy Williams, who played Shirley.