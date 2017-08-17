Remains found in Aruba may be that of Natalee Holloway

BIRMINGHAM–Natalee’s father David Holloway announced on NBC that remains have been found in Aruba 12 years after the disappearance of his daughter.
The remains were found behind a home after a new witness in the 12-year mystery has come forwardHolloway, who was 18 at the time, was with friends on a high-school graduation trip to Aruba in 2005 when she disappeared.
The remains must be DNA tested. This can take a few weeks or a month to complete.
A Dutch National Joran Van der Sloot is the last person seen with Natalee. He is serving a 28-year sentence in the South American country of Peru.