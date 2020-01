KOBE BRYANT KILLED IN HELICOPTER CRASH

LOS ANGELES, CA.- Superstar basketball player Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Sunday, according to media reports.

The crash occurred in Calabasas, California, near Malibu.

Bryant was one of five people killed on the helicopter that crashed into the side of a mountain. His wife, Vanessa, was not on board.

The weather conditions may have played a factor. There was fog in the area of the crash.

Bryant was 41 years old.

ShoalsInsider.com