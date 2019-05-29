Kanye West named in local lawsuit

Kanye West © Creative Commons Zero

TUSCUMBIA- Kanye West, Rapper Pusha T, Def Jam Recordings, and G.O.O.D. Music have been named in a lawsuit recently filed in Colbert County Circuit Court, accusing them of unauthorized use of music owned by the historic Fame Studios of Muscle Shoals.

Fame alleges in the suit that a song by rapper Pusha T, “Come Back Baby”, uses or “contains repeated, unauthorized, unlicensed samples from the sound recording owned by Fame, “I Can’t Do Without You” by George Jackson.

The suit further claims, ‘The worldwide rights to the sound recording “I Can’t Do Without You” are 100% owned by FAME,”.

In the complaint filed by the local law firm of Hall, Tanner, and Hargett of Tuscumbia, the plaintiffs allege the defendants used “Plaintiff’s sound recording in their sound recording about drug addiction and the money made from selling drugs.” Plaintiff state they would not have agreed to license “I Can’t Do Without You” for such use “under any circumstances”,

The attorneys for Fame claim the defendants, “willfully and without the permission or consent of Plaintiff extensively sampled portions of “I Can’t Do Without You”.

Also stating the Defendants “have a pattern and practice of willfully

sampling sound recordings without consent or permission.”

G.O.O.D. Music is a music label founded by West in or around 2004.

G.O.O.D. Music is a sublabel of and is distributed by Def Jam Recordings.

A court date has yet to be set in the matter.

Staff Reports