To celebrate today’s grand opening Taziki’s donates to Room in the Inn Shoals » Glenn Campbell dead at 81 Legendary Country music singer and guitar virtuoso Glen Campbell died today at the age of 81. Campbell was born in Delight, Arkansas in 1936. He has had a long and what many called a valiant fight with Alzheimer’s disease. His family released the following statement:”It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.” Comments are closed.