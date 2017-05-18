Former Fox News President Roger Ailes dead at 77

Roger E. Ailes, the former President and CEO of Fox News passed away this morning at the age of 77.

Ailes, who resigned last summer amid a sexual harassment scandal, is credited with making Fox News the juggernaut that it is today. Ailes worked at CNBC prior to starting Fox News in 1996.

Ailes’ wife Elizabeth released a statement, “I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning surrounded by his beautiful family. Roger was my best friend, the most wonderful loving husband and father to our son Zachary, He was a loyal friend to so many. Roger was a patriot, grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise-and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions.”

Ailes suffered from hemophilia. No cause of death was given.

Shoals Insider