Cosby found guilty of sexual assault

Philadelphia, Penn.-It took a jury 14 hours to convict Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges. Depending on the prison sentence, William Henry Cosby Jr., who is now 80 years old, could spend the rest of his life behind bars, .

Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women over the past five decades. Cosby is facing 10 years in prison on each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby was found guilty on all three counts. The victim settled the civil portion for $2.4 nillion over ten years ago.

The alleged incident took place in 2004.