Burt Reynolds dead at 82

JUPITER, Florida– Actor Burt Reynolds died this morning at Jupiter Hospital in Florida at the age of 82.

His career stretched over several decades and at one time in the 70’s had four movies playing at one time at American Theatres.

Movies like Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Boogie Night, just to name a few, brought Reynold’s name into homes across America. Reynold’s also once talked to Bear Bryant about playing football.

The Iconic star had his share of ups and downs, financial troubles and lost romance with Sally Field and an all too public divorce from actress Loni Anderson.

Reynold’s publicist has yet to release a cause of death.