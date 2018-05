Actress who played Lois Lane dead at 69

(SHOALS INSIDER) — According to media reports, Margot Kidder, who was known for playing Lois Lane in the “Superman,” movies has died.

TMZ is reporting that Kidder died at her Montana home on Sunday at the age of 69.

Kidder’s cause of death is unknown.

She leaves behind one daughter.

ShoalsInsider.com