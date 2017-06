Flooding hits Muscle Shoals during torrential downpour

MUSCLE SHOALS–Flooding has hit the City of Muscle Shoals rather hard today. As you can tell the water has some area residents wanting to build an ark. Please be weather aware today as you travel throughout the Shoals Rea.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 8:00 pm and a Flash Flood  Warning for most of the day.  The flooding has become increasingly rough on parts of WoodWard Avenue.