Two suspects jailed in failed Colbert County robbery attempts

MUSCLE SHOALS-Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com two suspected robbers are now in custody thanks to help from the public and social media.

According to Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck, 36-year-old Samuel Stockman, of 94 Joycelyn Drive, Florence, and 20 -year-old Cody Lee James Quinn, of 2461 Lauderdale Cty. Rd. 129, Waterloo, were arrested in connection with two attempted robberies on Tuesday.

Reck said the two attempted to rob the Chevron on the corner of Sixth Street and Woodward Avenue but prior to that, the duo attempted to steal a woman’s purse at the Leighton Dollar General.

Reck said the clerk refused to give up the money and offered her purse instead, but the suspects declined the offer and fled the scene in a black Lincoln.

According to Leighton Police Chief Brandon Hood that too ended in failure for the two suspected robbers as people at the store helped the woman retrieve her purse from the would-be robbers.

No one was injured and no money was reported lost in the commission of these crimes.

Quinn and Stockman are both being held in the Muscle Shoals City Jail awaiting charges. The two will then be transferred to the Colbert County Jail.

Chief Reck said there were two more female passengers in the getaway car that have yet to be charged.

