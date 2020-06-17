TWO INMATES PAROLED ON LOCAL CHARGES

LEE VAUGHN HAMER

MATTHEW LEE VANDIVER

Parole was granted Tuesday for two inmates serving time for Shoals area crimes.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles granted requests from Lee Vaughn Hamer and Matthew Lee Vandiver following hearings, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.



Hamer has served more than 8 years, 1 month of an 18-year sentenced on convictions of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. One count is from a Colbert County case and one is a Lauderdale County case. He is in the Red Eagle Work Center.

He also has prior convictions on possession, second-degree assault and second-degree theft of property in Lauderdale County, officials said.

Vandiver has served just over a year of a five-year sentence in the Limestone Correctional Facility on Colbert County convictions of first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession/receiving a controlled substance, according to the Department of Corrections.

Wednesday, the board hears a request from Dennis Jason Montgomery. Abbott said.

Montgomery has served 10 years, 8 months of a 20-year sentence in the Limestone Correctional Center on theft-related charges in Colbert, Lawrence and Morgan counties, officials said. The convictions include second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree receiving stolen property and two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, according to the Department of Corrections. He also had priors of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.