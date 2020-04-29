TWO DIE IN COLBERT WRECK

LEIGHTON/BRICK HATTON – Two Ohio residents lost their lives in a single vehicle crash on Second Street Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 7:00 p.m.

The driver and passenger of a 2008 Ford Focus, who were from Cincinnati, Ohio, were killed when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the driver’s side.

State Troopers say excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash occurred on AL.184/ 2nd Street in Colbert County approximately 3 miles east of Muscle Shoals.

Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene by Colbert County Deputy Coroner Matt Moore.

The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin are notified.

The two were reportedly in town visiting family in Lawrence County.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Staff Reports

