Tuscumbia man killed in early morning shooting

MUSCLE SHOALS–An early morning shooting has left a Tuscumbia man dead.

Sources tell ShoalsInsider.com that 25-year-old Malaivee Howard Hawkins of Tuscumbia was fatally wounded, in what was possibly a robbery, around 4:00 am at a home on the 2200 block of Gusmus Avenue.

Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck is expected to hold a news conference today providing details on the suspect in the shooting.

Hawkins attended Deshler High School.

More details as they become available.

