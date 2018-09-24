Tuscumbia man killed in early morning crash

MUSCLE SHOALS– A two-vehicle crash at 6:25 am Monday, September 24, 2018, has claimed the life of a Tuscumbia man.

Troopers tell ShoalsInsider.com, Claude L. Berry, 80, was killed when the 2003 Ford Ranger he was driving crossed in front of a commercial vehicle at the intersection of Gargis Lane and Alabama 20.

The Ranger pickup was struck on the drivers’ side and Berry was ejected from the vehicle after impact.

Berry was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Berry was transported to Heller Keller Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

State Troopers continue to investigate.

Staff Reports

