TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work on Southern End of Wilson Dam Road to slow traffic

MUSCLE SHOALS–The Alabama Highway Department tells the Shoals Insider motorists can expect significant delays when traveling near the Southern end of Wilson Dam Road near the intersection at Hwy. 20 and the railway overpass.

The road work will reduce traffic to one lane in the affected area from Monday thru Wednesday (May 22-24) 8:00am-4:00 pm daily.

Motorists can expect significant delays as a pilot car and flaggers with radio communications will be directing traffic thru the one-mile work zone.

The $5.5 million project, by contractor Rogers Group, Inc., will widen Wilson Dam Road with additional lanes.

The project is expected to take approximately a year to complete.