Three-year-old drowns in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS- A three-year-old boy drowned in Muscle Shoals on Sunday morning.

The Colbert County coroner tells ShoalsInsider.com a three-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool and was pronounced dead around 11:00 am at Helen Keller Hospital.

Emergency workers say CPR was performed continuously until medics arrived.

The grandmother reportedly found the child floating in the pool.

According to the coroner, an autopsy will not be performed, since there was nothing suspicious at the scene.

More details as they become available.