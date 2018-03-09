Taziki’s and Yogurt Mountain coming to Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS–Well, it’s official Muscle Shoals is getting two, maybe three, new restaurants in the coming months. City officials and management have confirmed to ShoalsInsider.com they plan to open.

Yogurt Mountain is opening in a few months in the Muscle Shoals Commons shopping center (Publix) next to a pizza restaurant. According to management at the Florence location, the Muscle Shoals location is a franchise store with a local owner and the Florence location is corporately owned.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is opening in the White Stucco building on Avalon Avenue next to First Metro Bank. The building is undergoing major reconstruction and modification to accommodate Taziki’s and possibly a Florence Barbeque restaurant that is looking at locating in Muscle Shoals. One of the managers at Tazikis tells the Insider there’s not an exact opening date but should be around a year considering the construction taking place.

