SUSPECT IN MUSCLE SHOALS CAR THEFT ARRESTED

MUSCLE SHOALS– Authorities have arrested a suspected car thief. Police say Matthew Butler is now in custody in the Muscle Shoals Jail.

At approximately 2:00 pm today members of the MSPD Detective Division, along with Investigators and Deputies of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, effected the arrest of Matthew Jacob Butler, 20, at a residence in northern Lauderdale County.

Authorities say Butler was arrested without incident.

The arrest comes as a result of Butler’s suspected involvement in a vehicle theft case in the city limits of Muscle Shoals on January 29th, 2020.

The vehicle was quickly recovered by Deputies of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on February 1st 2020, in rural Franklin County.



Butler has been served with a felony Theft of Property 1st Degree Warrant, as well as numerous outstanding warrants in Lauderdale County.



Butler is waiting to be transferred to the Colbert County Jail.

Staff Reports

