Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting death of Muscle Shoals woman

MUSCLE SHOALS-Authorities have charged a Colbert County man with capital murder in the shooting death of a Muscle Shoals woman.Police tell ShoalsInsider.com that 30-year-old Benjamin Andrew Davenport, of 3635 Colburn Mountain Road, Tuscumbia has been charged with capital murder in the death of 26-year-old Amber Streitmatter at 100 AC Curry Street in Muscle Shoals.

According to Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck the two were in an argument that escalated into a deadly turn of events.

Several witnesses were at the home on AC Curry when the shooting occurred around 8 pm Monday.

The witnesses led authorities to Davenport, who was at his residence on Colburn Mountain Road after the shooting.

Davenport reportedly left after an argument and returned later and shot into the garage killing Streitmatter.

Investigators aren’t sure what the two were arguing over but did reportedly find the murder weapon at Davenport’s residence during the execution of a search warrant.

The body has been transferred to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

Davenport is being held without bail in the Colbert County Jail.

Colbert County deputies assisted in the apprehension of Davenport.

