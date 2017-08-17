Suspect arrested in Muscle Shoals car burglary

MUSCLE SHOALS–Authorities have made an early morning arrest for breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Around 6 am, police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Avalon Avenue regarding a vehicle burglary that had just occurred. The victim had parked his delivery truck and was unloading items when the offender Joshua Dustin Locke entered the vehicle and stole the keys and the victim’s personal belongings.

The victim confronted the offender (Locke) and a brief struggle and pursuit occurred. MSPD responding units

MSPD responding units pursued the offender on foot and he was apprehended trying to climb a chain link fence.

Joshua Dustin Locke is 33-year-old. He has been charged with: Unlawful breaking/entering a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer and giving a false name to law enforcement officer.

ShoalsInsider.com