State Health officials investigate possible food poisoning at NAL

MUSCLE SHOALS–The Colbert and Lauderdale County Health Departments, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), are investigating a gastrointestinal illness of 36 people who ate at a catered event hosted by North American Lighting Co. in Muscle Shoals, Ala., on Sunday, October 15. Persons who attended the event have reported vomiting and diarrhea lasting less than 24 hours.

North American Lighting continues to provide information to the health department. The source of the food has been inspected by health department environmental staff and some samples were sent to ADPH, Bureau of Clinical Laboratories, for testing. Patient specimens have been collected and will be shipped to the laboratory today.

Dr. Karen Landers, District Medical Officer, states, “At this time, there is no indication of persons ill other than those who attended the event. If the ADPH determines that the food from the catered establishment is the source of the illness, it will release the name of the caterer.” Local hospital emergency rooms and urgent care centers have been notified of the reported illness. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Persons who attended the event at North American Lighting and are ill should contact the Colbert County Health Department at (256) 383-1231.