Spirit of Freedom postponed to Veterans Day

FLORENCE – The 39th annual Spirit of Freedom Celebration scheduled for July 4, 2020, at McFarland Park in Florence has been rescheduled. The new date for the event is November 11, 2020, on Veterans Day.



Out of an abundance of caution concerning the pandemic, the leadership of the City of Florence and owners of Singing River Media Group made the decision to postpone this popular event. Mayor Steve Holt’s concern is the safety of thousands of people who attend.

“It’s difficult to predict where we’ll be in terms of the pandemic in July so the event sponsors and I agree it’s best to err on the side of caution,” Holt said. “We opted to postpone the event instead of cancelling it.”

“Planning for an event this size is difficult even in the best of times,” said Mike Self, President and General Manager of Singing River Media Group. “Because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic the best option was to postpone the event. This gives us time to let the virus run its course and get a good understanding of what safety measures we may need to put into the event. Weather in The Shoals is generally great in October and early November and we’re looking forward to a successful celebration to honor America and veterans!”

The Spirit of Freedom Celebration was begun in 1982 by WLAY and has continued annually. It is held at McFarland Park in Florence, AL on The Fourth of July. It has been named one of the top events in Alabama and the Southeast. Singing River Media Group is the parent company of WLAY-FM 100.1, WVNA-FM 105.5, WMSR-FM 94.9, WMXV-FM 101.5, WLAY-AM 1450, and WVNA-AM 1590.