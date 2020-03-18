SINGING RIVER MEDIA GROUP ISSUES STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS

Singing River Media Group is committed to safety in this unprecedented time during the outbreak of coronavirus/COVID-19. We continue to monitor the latest information and are sending updates to our radio stations, facebook pages, and singingrivermediagroup.com.

SRMG is following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). We have a plan in place to help protect our staff and clients. We have moved staff to work farther apart, increased our cleaning of all surfaces, and provide hand sanitizer throughout the facilities.

We are passionate about helping the Shoals and surrounding communities in any way possible and will continue to do so throughout the pandemic. Amidst the chaos of life, I encourage you to relax, turn on one of our stations and listen to your favorite music, My 101.5, WLAY 100.1 – Country’s Greatest Hits, ROCK 105.5 – THE BIG DOG, and 949 The Bull are here to serve you, our listeners! We appreciate you all!

Advice from Jon Gordon:

“Three important truths to remember and share during challenging times:

1. Every challenge has an opportunity within it.

2. How you see the world determines the world you see

3. We will overcome”

Prayers for you and your family!

— J Michael Self/President/GM

