Second victim dies in Muscle Shoals house fire

MUSCLE SHOALS– A second victim in a Muscle Shoals house fire has died.

Officials tell ShoalsInsider.com that Anthony Burcham, 54, and Glenna Carney, 96, have both died due to injuries received in the house fire at 403 Dearborn Avenue.

According to Muscle Shoals Fire Investigator Brian Stafford the fire originated in the kitchen.

“We had to go in through a bedroom window,” said Stafford. “The fire has been ruled accidental as the fire started in or around the cooktop stove,”

Firefighters were on the scene within a couple of minutes after receiving the call around 12:45 am Saturday.

Both victims were transported to Helen Keller Hospital and one was later airlifted to the UAB Burn Unit.

Stafford says one victim was found in a bedroom and the other victim found in another area of the home.

Muscle Shoals fire officials would like to thank Deputy State Fire Marshall Greg Pinkard for his assistance in the investigation that lasted until late Saturday.

Muscle Shoals Fire Chief Shawn Malone said, ‘Our guys did an excellent job utilizing the training we’ve been given, I also want to thank the police department for their work in the rescue,”

According to the Alabama State Fire Marshall’s website these two casualties mark the 31st and 32nd fire fatalities in the state.

