Russellville teen killed, Tuscumbia teen critically injured in crash

RUSSELLVILLE–A Russellville teen was killed in a car accident and her cousin a Tuscumbia teenager was also critically injured.

Troopers tell ShoalsInsider.com that a single-vehicle crash at 9:55 p.m., on Monday, claimed the life of Megan Gooch, 17. She was killed when the 2001 Lexus ES300 she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Gooch’s cousin, Brianna Agee, 17 of Tuscumbia was a passenger and was critically injured and flown to Huntsville Hospital.

Gooch was pronounced dead at the scene by the local coroner.

The crash occurred on County Road 84 approximately 10 miles west of Russellville.

Alabama State Troopers continue the investigation.

By Jeff Roland – Publisher

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed