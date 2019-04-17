Principal resigns amid texting allegations

Dr. Alan Willingham

MUSCLE SHOALS– McBride Elementary Principal Alan Willingham resigned his position this morning amid allegations of improper texts.

Sources familiar with the situation confirm to ShoalsInsider.com that Willingham resigned this morning at a specially called board of education meeting due to allegations that he improperly texted more than one of the teachers at the school.

Administrators have been especially tight-lipped concerning the allegations made against Willingham, who has been on paid administrative leave.

Lindsey reportedly recommended that Willingham resign and the board accepted the recommendation.

