POLICE IDENTIFY MURDER VICTIM

MUSCLE SHOALS–Police have identified a Muscle Shoals woman that was shot and killed Monday night.

Muscle Shoals police tell ShoalsInsider.com that 26-year-old Amber Streitmatter sustained an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene identified Benjamin Andrew Davenport (30 years old) as the suspect.

Muscle Shoals Police executed a search warrant at Davenport’s residence where evidence was collected that is believed to have been used in the Murder of Amber Streitmatter.

Benjamin Andrew Davenport was transported from his residence to the Muscle Shoals City Jail where he is currently being held for investigation.