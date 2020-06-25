PAROLE DENIED FOR MAN SERVING 12 YEARS

ERIC C TERRELL

MONTGOMERY–The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied a parole request yesterday for a man serving 12 years on a felony domestic violence conviction, authorities said.



The board turned down the request from Eric C. Terrell, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Terrell pleaded guilty in Colbert County to the felony domestic violence charge in 2018, authorities said.



He has served 2 years, 8 months of his sentence, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.



The board on Thursday considers parole requests from two other inmates connected to local offenses, Abbott said.



Those include Charles Edward Blankenship, who is 7 years, 8 months into a 20-year sentence for second-degree robbery in Colbert County, and William Paul Cosby, who is 2 years, 10 months into a 15-year sentence for convictions of second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance in Colbert County, according to records.