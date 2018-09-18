ONE MAN IN CUSTODY MUSCLE SHOALS SHOOTING DEATH

MUSCLE SHOALS–Police have one man in custody in the shooting death of a Muscle Shoals woman.

Officials tell ShoalsInsider.com the incident occurred around 8 pm Monday on AC Curry Street.

According to police the victim, Amber Streitmatter (26 years old) sustained an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Assistant Colbert County Coroner.

Witnesses at the scene identified Benjamin Andrew Davenport (30 years old) as the suspect.

Muscle Shoals Police executed a search warrant at Davenport’s residence where evidence was collected that is believed to have been used in the Murder of Amber Streitmatter.

Benjamin Andrew Davenport was transported from his residence to the Muscle Shoals City Jail where he is currently being held for investigation.

More details as they become available.

