One dead. One in custody in Muscle Shoals Shooting

MUSCLE SHOALS–Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a Florence man.

According to police, they received a call at 9:28 p.m. on Monday, reporting a shooting at a home on Roosevelt Avenue.

When officers arrived they found 23-year-old Lonny Lee Logan, of Florence, near death with gunshot wounds.

Logan was pronounced dead at Shoals Hospital a short time later.

Investigators have Michael Demetrious Logan, 27, in custody. He is Lonny Lee Logan’s older brother. The two were reportedly engaged in a heated argument when the shooting occurred.

He is being questioned. Authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened.

More details as they become available.

By Jeff Roland

