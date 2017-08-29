One dead. One in custody in Muscle Shoals Shooting

MUSCLE SHOALS–Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a Florence man.
According to police, they received a call at 9:28 p.m. on Monday, reporting a shooting at a home on Roosevelt Avenue.
When officers arrived they found 23-year-old Lonny Lee Logan, of Florence, near death with gunshot wounds.
Logan was pronounced dead at Shoals Hospital a short time later.
Investigators have Michael Demetrious Logan, 27, in custody. He is Lonny Lee Logan’s older brother. The two were reportedly engaged in a heated argument when the shooting occurred.
He is being questioned. Authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened.
More details as they become available.
By Jeff Roland
