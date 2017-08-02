NW-SCC student, Heath Dixon of Rogersville receives Rees Scholarship for HVAC program

MUSCLE SHOALS, ALA. – Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) student, Heath Dixon, of Rogersville, AL, received a Rees Scholarship award for $2,000 to further his education as he pursues a career in Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC).

Dixon, a sophomore at NW-SCC, is currently majoring in HVAC and minoring in Electrical Technology. Recipients of the Rees Scholarship are selected nation-wide through an application process.

The purpose of the Clifford H. “Ted” Rees, Jr. Scholarship Foundation is to assist with the recruitment and competency of future Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration, and Water Heating technicians by awarding scholarships to qualified students who are enrolled or plan to enroll, in an institutionally accredited school.

Dixon is a graduate of Lexington High School and the son of Sammy and Shelly Dixon of Rogersville.