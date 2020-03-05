NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING ESTABLISHES AN ENGINEERING SCHOLARSHIP AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA

MUSCLE SHOALS– North American Lighting, Inc. (NAL) is pleased to provide a five-thousand-dollar scholarship at the University of North Alabama (UNA), benefiting a sophomore or junior engineering and technology student.

The purpose of NAL’s scholarship is to help offset the cost of schooling and support the development of engineers and potential team members of the future.

“As a UNA alum, I am proud to be part of NAL and its investment in the workforce of tomorrow through the University of North Alabama’s Engineering and Technology program,” said Troy Van Fleet, NAL Plant HR Manager. “I look forward to seeing the success come from our two storied organizations working together to offer such a great opportunity.”

UNA is less than 10 miles away from NAL’s largest facility in Muscle Shoals, AL. It is due to the proximity of the university, its new engineering program, and the support of both the Engineering and Technology department and the UNA Foundation that NAL representatives see this relationship being mutually beneficial.

“Engineering and Technology is excited to expand our partnership with North American Lighting, and we are extremely appreciative of the positive impact on deserving students,” said Dr. Peter Rim, UNA Engineering and Technology Director and Department Chair.

The NAL Scholarship recipient will be chosen by UNA’s Office of Student Financial Aid from a pool of applicants meeting the designated criteria by May 31, 2020.