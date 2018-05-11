Muscle Shoals restaurant owner dies

MUSCLE SHOALS–It’s with heavy hearts and sadness that we report today the death of our friend Mitch Wallace, owner of New Orleans Transfer restaurant.

Mitch operated the successful restaurant over the years, moving it to Downtown Sheffield and back to Muscle Shoals on Wilson Dam Road.

His parents originally opened the restaurant in the 1980’s in Muscle Shoals providing the Shoals area with the finest and authentic cajun cuisine.

Wallace was a standout pitcher for Sheffield High School and later UNA.

Wallace was reportedly under hospice care when he passed.

Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences are with Mitch’s mother and brother.