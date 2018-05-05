Muscle Shoals power outage due to wreck

MUSCLE SHOALS–Utility crews worked overtime Saturday night to restore electrical service to several homes off of Sixth Street after a single vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

City employees tell ShoalsInsider.com power was restored after 5 hours at around 10:30 pm Saturday.

It is unknown as to how serious the driver of the vehicles injuries are as of Saturday night.

Emergency medical personnel and rescue workers attended to the driver of the SUV.

Police directed traffic around the scene of the accident for about an hour.

