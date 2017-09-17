MUSCLE SHOALS MAN DIES IN CRASH, DRIVER FLOWN TO HUNTSVILLE HOSPITAL

LAWRENCE COUNTY– A single-vehicle crash at 7 a.m. today, Sept. 17, has claimed the life of a Muscle Shoals man.

Troopers tell the Shoals Insider, Austin Scott Terry, 23, was killed when the 2004 GMC Sierra in which he was a passenger left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned in a creek.

Terry was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner.

The vehicle’s driver, Brennen Shane Wimbs, 24, of Muscle Shoals, was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

The crash occurred on Lawrence County 314, seven miles north of Town Creek.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

Jeff Roland