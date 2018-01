Muscle Shoals getting a second Jack’s Restaurant

MUSCLE SHOALS–The City of Muscle Shoals is getting a second Jack’s Restaurant in the near future.

City officials tell ShoalsInsider.com construction will begin in the next couple of months after some minor utility work is completed.

The new restaurant will be located just South of and right next to the TVA Credit Union on Wilson Dam Road.

The store is tentatively expected to open this summer.

ShoalsInsider.com