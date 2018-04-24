UNA Surpasses $35 Million Goal in First Comprehensive Campaign Shoals Area Births 04/23/2018 » Muscle Shoals City Court to hold Amnesty Day May 11 MUSCLE SHOALS–Anyone who has an outstanding warrant in the Muscle Shoals Municipal Court System has a chance to clear those up without any repercussions. Muscle Shoals Municipal Court will be conducting an Amnesty Day on Friday, May 11, 2018 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Municipal Courtroom located in City Hall on Avalon Ave across from Zaxbys.

Any defendant wishing to have their warrants recalled must call the court at 256-386-9210, on Tuesday, May 8 and Wednesday, May 9 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and request to be placed on the docket for Amnesty Court. Defendants must appear in court for warrants to be recalled. If defendants just call and ask to be put on the docket that does not mean the warrant will be recalled, they must appear in court for the warrant to be recalled. If they do not show for court then the warrant will remain active.

The goal is to reduce the number of outstanding warrants and give defendants the opportunity to take care of their legal issues with Muscle Shoals Municipal Court without going to jail. Defendants will be expected to satisfy their fine in part or in full during Amnesty Court. Defendants will see the Judge and if they can’t pay their fine in full, they will get a new court date and the warrant will be recalled.

Amnesty Court is for defendants who have a failure to appear warrant only not a warrant of arrest.

The court will accept, cash, cashier’s check, money order or debit/credit cards (3.5% processing fee will apply). Comments are closed.