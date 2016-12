Muscle Shoals business robbed

MUSCLE SHOALS-Law enforcement personnel are telling the Shoals Insider that Cash Express on Woodward Avenue was robbed with weapons involved.

The robbery occurred Friday shortly after 10 am. The suspect is reportedly a black male dressed in black clothing. Police say he left the scene on foot.

The business is located on the corner of Pasadena and Woodward Ave.

More details as they become available.