Movie Stars coming to Muscle Shoals Rec Center on November 3rd and 4th

MUSCLE SHOALS-Celebrities and movie stars alike will be coming to Muscle Shoals Recreation Center on November 3rd and 4th for the Annual Con-Fuzion.

Con-Fuzion is Multi-Genre Comic, Gaming, and Hobby Convention taking place on November 3rd and 4th at 1000 Gattman Park Dr.

Con-Fuzion is a family friendly event that people of all ages can enjoy together. Con-Fuzion will have Special Guests, Cosplay, Vendors, Artists, Authors, and much much more.

Guests include John Rhys Davies, Julian Richings, Josh Martin, Chris Rager, Samantha Newark, Mike Grell, George Lowe, Guy Gilchrist, Teddy Long along with several amazing cosplay guest as well.

Con-Fuzion is also offering current and former Military and Honorably Discharged Veterans and all First Responders half off all regular ticket prices with proper Id.

These discounted tickets can be purchased in advance at Top End Gaming in Muscle Shoals.

Organizers are asking the public to come on out and have fun with the entire family at Con-Fuzion this November 3rd and 4th at the Muscle Shoals Recreation Center.